Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Expands By 300.0%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($38.50) to €42.70 ($42.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($44.50) to €45.50 ($45.50) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

AGESY opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV Announces Dividend

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $2.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Recommended Stories

