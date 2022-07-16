Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Short Interest Down 51.0% in June

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.0 days.
Ability Price Performance
Shares of ABILF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Ability has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.51.
Ability Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ability (ABILF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.