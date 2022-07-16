Short Interest in Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Drops By 65.7%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.5 days.
Accell Group stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. Accell Group has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $67.05.
