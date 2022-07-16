Short Interest in Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Drops By 65.7%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.5 days.

Accell Group Price Performance

Accell Group stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. Accell Group has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

About Accell Group

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, and markets bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The company sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

