Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Down 64.9% in June

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $2.37 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
