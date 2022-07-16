Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Down 64.9% in June

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGNPF opened at $2.37 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

Get Algernon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.