Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Declines By 75.5%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,600 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the June 15th total of 1,006,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.6 days.

Anglo American Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $30.60 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $29.65 and a 12-month high of $55.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,830.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,232.33.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

