American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

AHOTF stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.