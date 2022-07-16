Bank of America (BAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bank of America Trading Up 7.0 %
NYSE BAC opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
