PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$139.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$16.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$12.75 and a twelve month high of C$20.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.42 per share, with a total value of C$52,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,727,667.20. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,637.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 644,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,742,047.76. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.42 per share, with a total value of C$52,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,727,667.20. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,652 over the last quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

