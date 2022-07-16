FB Financial (FBK) to Release Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Price Performance

FBK stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.05. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on FBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in FB Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.