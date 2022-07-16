Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Separately, Raymond James cut Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,672 shares of company stock valued at $58,558. 26.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

