Synchrony Financial (SYF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $31.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

