Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $37.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.90.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

