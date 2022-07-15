Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.17.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $484.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $531.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.48. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $457.59 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

