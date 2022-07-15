Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 2,832 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Bank of America by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

