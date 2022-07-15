Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 78 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $281.59 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

