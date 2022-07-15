Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 80 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $252.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.25 and a 200 day moving average of $248.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $186.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.