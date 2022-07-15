Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 335.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50,799 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 373.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.97.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

