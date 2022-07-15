GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after buying an additional 2,640,593 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

