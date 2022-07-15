Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $714.94 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $713.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $870.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

