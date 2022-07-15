1,467 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Paychex by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average is $123.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,689 shares of company stock worth $4,622,438 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

