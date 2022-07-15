Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $317,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $204.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.59 and its 200-day moving average is $262.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.59.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

