Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 214,973 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

NYSE:SLB opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

