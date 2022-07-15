Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $588.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

