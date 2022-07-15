Patten Group Inc. Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

