Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.70.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $458.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $464.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

