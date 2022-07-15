Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,169 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Realty Income by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

