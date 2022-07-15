Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $286.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

