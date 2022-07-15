Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 54 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $268.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.77 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

