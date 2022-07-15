CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CSX by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CSX by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,708 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.
In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.
About CSX (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
