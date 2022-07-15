Lipe & Dalton Sells 170 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lipe & Dalton decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average is $134.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

