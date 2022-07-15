JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,727 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after acquiring an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83. The company has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

