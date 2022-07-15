Krilogy Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 146.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,348 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 56,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,324 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.