Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 81,645 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Fastenal by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,567,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after purchasing an additional 117,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fastenal by 15.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 256,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

