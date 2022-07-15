Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 44,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $118.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

