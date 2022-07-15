Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,208 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

