Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

