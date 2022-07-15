Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PPL were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,991,000 after acquiring an additional 824,795 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,895,000 after acquiring an additional 726,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,271,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

