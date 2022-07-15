NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $153.72 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average of $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $384.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

