iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $379.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

