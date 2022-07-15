Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 79 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,847,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $333.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.46 and a 200-day moving average of $383.93. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

