Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 393 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.65. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

