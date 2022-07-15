Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $221.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.35.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.