Patten Group Inc. Invests $333,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

