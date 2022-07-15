Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.07. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,936 shares of company stock worth $44,364,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.87.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

