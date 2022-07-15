Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 58,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.