Patten Group Inc. Sells 267 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of GIS opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

