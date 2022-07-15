IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 266 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $153.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.29. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $384.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

