TownSquare Capital LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Humana by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.67.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $472.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.95. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $490.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.