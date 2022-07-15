Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Humana were worth $20,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.67.

HUM stock opened at $472.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $490.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

