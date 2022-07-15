Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 696 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 78,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 65.6% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 105,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $41.21 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 196.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

